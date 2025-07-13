TFR Capital LLC. Invests $333,000 in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

