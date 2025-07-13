TFR Capital LLC. Acquires 482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TFR Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.