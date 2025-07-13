Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $4,683,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $9,372,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.