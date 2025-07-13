Isthmus Partners LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.