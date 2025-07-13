Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $523.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,158,951.52. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,298,621. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.