Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,128 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 8.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.