Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $460,541,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Gartner by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,022,000 after acquiring an additional 190,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.89.

IT opened at $374.19 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.94 and its 200 day moving average is $451.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

