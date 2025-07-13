Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comstock Resources worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $512.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

