Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 26.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

