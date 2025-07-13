KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,638,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,408.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in KB Home by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 389,097 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $19,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

