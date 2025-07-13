Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stake Boosted by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.71 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

