Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

