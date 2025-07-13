Woodside Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,928 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.