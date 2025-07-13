Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,604,000 after buying an additional 2,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,961,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 203,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,063,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,139,000 after purchasing an additional 397,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,646,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 520,673 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

