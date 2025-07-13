First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,085 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $44,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $76.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.