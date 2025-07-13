SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Lessened by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 470,439 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 232,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 75,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.