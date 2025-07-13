ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $327,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.3% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,760,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $443.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

