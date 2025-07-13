Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,199,000 after buying an additional 356,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

