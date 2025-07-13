Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,246 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

