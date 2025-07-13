Asset Dedication LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

