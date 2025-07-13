TruNorth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $9,135,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 44,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.72 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.