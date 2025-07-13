Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 47,982 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,728 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 534.9% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 240,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 202,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,491,000. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,493,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.