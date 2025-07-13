The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $254.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average of $255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.95 and a one year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

