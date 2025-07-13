AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AT&T by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 765,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 281,124 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,105,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

T stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

