Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.