iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC

Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,373 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.