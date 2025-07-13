Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 898,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,914,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,046,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 275,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EDV opened at $64.09 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

