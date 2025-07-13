Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

