Reviewing Toro (NYSE:TTC) & Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 8.77% 27.99% 11.60% Q.E.P. 4.61% 19.66% 11.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toro and Q.E.P., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 4 1 0 2.20 Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Toro currently has a consensus target price of $82.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Toro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Toro is more favorable than Q.E.P..

88.0% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Toro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Toro has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q.E.P. has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Q.E.P.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $4.58 billion 1.62 $418.90 million $3.90 19.25 Q.E.P. $243.83 million 0.53 $16.25 million N/A N/A

Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Q.E.P..

Dividends

Toro pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Q.E.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Toro pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toro has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Summary

Toro beats Q.E.P. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders. This segment also provides irrigation and lighting products that consist of sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, coupling systems, and ag-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed landscape lighting products offered through distributors and landscape contractors. The Residential segment provides walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solution products that include grass and hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, blower-vacuums, chainsaws, string trimmers, hoses, and hose-end retail irrigation products. It sells its products through a network of distributors, dealers, mass retailers, hardware retailers, equipment rental centers, home centers, and online. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools. It markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Capitol, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Tomecanic, andPremix-Marbletite (PMM) brands. The company sells its products to home improvement retail centers and specialty distribution outlets. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

