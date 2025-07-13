Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

