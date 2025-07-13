Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

NYSE RMD opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average is $236.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

