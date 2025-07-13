Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.