Comparing Kroger (NYSE:KR) and J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares J. Sainsbury and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Kroger 1.76% 30.01% 5.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J. Sainsbury and Kroger”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Sainsbury $41.86 billion 0.22 $308.77 million N/A N/A Kroger $147.12 billion 0.32 $2.67 billion $3.67 19.20

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than J. Sainsbury.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for J. Sainsbury and Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Sainsbury 0 3 0 3 3.00 Kroger 0 9 9 0 2.50

Kroger has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than J. Sainsbury.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Kroger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

J. Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kroger pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

J. Sainsbury has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kroger has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kroger beats J. Sainsbury on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

