Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $328,398,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $56.72 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

