Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

