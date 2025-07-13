Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 5,942 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after buying an additional 401,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,343,000 after purchasing an additional 94,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.82 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.