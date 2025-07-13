AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. Amundi raised its position in AMERISAFE by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

