Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,060. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

