Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. lululemon athletica accounts for 2.8% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 54.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 2,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.8%

LULU stock opened at $236.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.85.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.