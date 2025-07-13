Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Boosted by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for approximately 5.5% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

