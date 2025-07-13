MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Position Increased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.21% of MiMedx Group worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MiMedx Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $983.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph H. Capper acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 529,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

