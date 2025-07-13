Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its position in GMS by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 72,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,109 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 51.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.71. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

