Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $523,541,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,552,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,007,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,144,000 after buying an additional 588,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.63.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $360.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

