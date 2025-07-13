Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 276.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Rio Tinto accounts for approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 4.8% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66.

About Rio Tinto

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.