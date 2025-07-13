Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $41,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 37.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,372,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace
Medpace Trading Down 1.4%
Medpace stock opened at $323.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.
Medpace Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Stock Average Calculator
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.