Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after buying an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $149.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

