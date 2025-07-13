Westmount Partners LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Westmount Partners LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,622,000 after acquiring an additional 193,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $209.33 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.21 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day moving average is $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

