Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.21.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $311.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

