SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

