Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Receives $128.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.85.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. Lennar has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 77.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 94,017 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,950,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.